Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval breaks up fight as man attempts to throw chair

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval rushes in to prevent a man from throwing a chair at a San Francisco party.

Tom Sandoval is infamous for being at the center of Scandoval – one of the biggest controversies in reality TV history. Sandoval had cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Since the affair surfaced, Leviss has left Vanderpump Rules and discussed her side of the story in an interview with Bethenny Frankel.

The drama has now continued as Sandoval became involved in a physical altercation at a cast party – allegedly for the show’s Season 11 finale.

VPR’s Tom Sandoval rushes in to hold back attacker

TikTok user themeganplays posted a video of the incident on the social media platform. “Leah and I were at a party + the VPR cast was there. A random guy started a fight with security, idk about what! he grabbed our centerpiece,” she wrote in the comment section.

A James Kennedy lookalike in a gold blazer threw a drink in the direction of Sandoval and then proceeded to grab a chair. Sandoval held the other side of the chair to prevent the man from throwing it.

Quickly, a security guard rushed in and dragged the man away while pressing a pressure point on his neck.

“If a fight breaks out and no one is wearing socks, just continue eating your dinner. no one is getting hurt,” one person joked.

“Tom jumping in trying to have his hero redemption arc moment … lmao no,” another user wrote.

“Grabbing him by the throat was out of pocket,” a third fan remarked.

themeganplays then published another video saying the attacker was not targeting Sandoval. The TikToker said the man had chucked the flower centerpiece at a security guard, which was why petals were all over the ground.

She doesn’t think Sandoval was “initially involved” with the fight and that the man “just wanted to be on TV.”

