Selling Sunset fans label Nicole Young as the “villain” of Season 6

Fans of Selling Sunset Season 6 still have a few negative things to say about one of the season’s newcomers, Nicole Young.

Season 6 introduced several new ladies to the Selling Sunset cast, including Bre Tiesi and Jason Oppenheim’s now ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. But one that seemed to bump heads with both the cast and fans most was Nicole Young.

As soon as she entered the season she didn’t get along with Chrishell Stause. Their feud got so bad that fans even began to send death threats her way.

But, as the season has ended and Chrishell has called off the threats from her fanbase, viewers are still airing their distaste for Nicole online.

Do Selling Sunset Season 6 fans like Nicole Young?

On June 16, a Reddit user started a discussion about Nicole. This promoted dozens of responses from fans and they didn’t say anything good.

One viewer wrote, “I can’t stand her. She simply does not know how to treat people, She should be ashamed of the ugly person she showed to the entire world! Simply pathetic!”

Another critic chimed in and wrote, “They needed a new villain and she has history with all of them.”

It is true that the reality TV star has a history with the cast. Nicole dated Jason Oppenheim in the past. This makes her the third real estate agent on the show to do so, behind Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

She also was supposed to be an original cast member of the series.

Nicole hasn’t responded to the public backlash as of yet. She also hasn’t confirmed whether or not she is returning for Season 7.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.