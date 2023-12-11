Selling Sunset fans have questions about Amanza Smith’s financial status

What exactly is going on with Amanza Smith’s finances? Fans of Selling Sunset are curious to know the truth.

Amanza Smith has been part of the Selling Sunset cast since Season 1 when it landed on Netflix in 2019.

She used to be a professional stager and decorator, but now she’s an official real estate agent among the rest of the Oppenheim Group employees.

Fans of the show are curious to know a little more about the details of her financial status. What’s going on with her income and the luxury lifestyle she lives?

Selling Sunset fans have questions about Amanza Smith’s wealth

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Amanza’s income on the show based on the work she does at the Oppenheim Group.

The person who started the thread wrote, “How is Amanza so rich? Isn’t she always talking about her struggles? Yet she goes around wearing designer clothes and dining in expensive restaurants. Or does the show sponsor everything?”

Some Redditors don’t believe Amanza actually spends much of her own money. One person wrote, “I imagine she rents the clothes and the show picks up the tab for restaurants used as shooting locations.”

Another fan suggested, “I’m guessing they rent some/most of their statement outfits. For example, for weddings and fancy parties that I am invited to, I almost always rent [instead of buying] a dress that I’m literally only going to wear once.“

A third user chimed in to say, “If it’s all rental, if it’s all free stuff she’s getting, [if] it’s 100% a facade, and she really is struggling with finances, please be open about it.”

Amanza Smith’s $1 million net worth says a lot about her lifestyle.

Others suggest that Amanza gets free clothing from professional designers to wear in episodes of Selling Sunset to promote their lines in front of millions of viewers since the show pulls in tons of attention.

Whatever the case may be regarding Amanza’s fashion choices and restaurant dinner locations, we do know she has an impressive net worth to back her up. According to Cosmopolitan, her net worth falls somewhere around $1 million.

Needless to say, Amanza’s continual complaints about having financial struggles directly contradict with the luxurious lifestyle she portrays on screen.