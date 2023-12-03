Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause accidentally sparks baby rumors with pregnancy photo

Chrishell Stause just pulled off one of the best Selling Sunset cast pranks ever, and she didn’t even mean to.

Because of her Selling Sunset fame and her former career as a popular soap opera actress, the spotlight has always been on Chrishell Stause and her personal life. After calling it quits with her real estate boss Jason Oppenheim, she formed a relationship with music artist G Flip instead.

The two quickly became smitten after G Flip wooed her, and the couple got married in May 2023. This is Chrishell’s second marriage after previously being wed to actor Justin Hartley before their divorce in 2019.

Just months after she and G Flip got married, fans recently thought that Chrishell announced her pregnancy.

Is Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause pregnant?

On December 2, Chrishell shared a photo of herself on Instagram, holding up her seemingly pregnant belly.

Actually, the belly is fake from her recent acting gig as a pregnant woman in the Lifetime film You’re Not Supposed To Be Here.

Nonetheless, viewers initially thought she was actually pregnant. They took to the comments of the IG post to explain their reaction.

One fan wrote, “CHRISHELL!!!!!! Don’t play with us like that”

Even Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle wrote, “The way I SCREAMED!! Don’t tease me like that.”

Granted, Chrishell and G Flip have publicly spoken about how they both want to have children together but stated that they are looking into the adoption route instead of surrogacy.

If they do decide to go forward with adding new additions to their family, this will be both of their first children.

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.