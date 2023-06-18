Selling Sunset’s Marie-Lou Nurk defends age gap with ex Jason Oppenheim

Marie-Lou Nurk from Selling Sunset Season 6 just fought back against the age gap discussion about her and ex Jason Oppenheim.

As a newcomer in Selling Sunset Season 6, all eyes were definitely on Marie-Lou Nurk. Especially since she isn’t a real estate agent, she actually joined the show as Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend.

The couple split in May 2023 after ten months of dating over long-distance issues. But since Season 7 was already filmed before then, Marie will continue her run as a reality TV star in the next season.

One of the main fan discussions that came from her relationship with Jason was their age gap. Specifically, Marie-Lou is 25 years old, while Jason is 46. The model just spoke up about their age difference in a new interview.

What did Selling Sunset’s Marie-Loy say about Jason?

On June 16, Marie-Lou spoke with Grazia and defended the large age gap between her and Jason.

She said, “The age difference wasn’t really a thing for me because I would say I’m more mature than my age. I don’t even know if that’s a good thing! In my head I’m 30 plus, so I don’t see the age difference. Also I felt like Jason was younger than me, he was the funny immature, active one.”

The reality TV star then called out the rest of the girls – saying that they were “louder” than she was.

Marie-Lou said, “I think in LA the women think the louder they are, the better they feel, which can be good in many areas of your life. It’s good to be confident and loud. But it’s not my character to be like that, I’m confident but I’m more calm.” None of the cast have publicly responded to her statement as of yet.

Marie-Lou will most likely appear if a reunion for Season 6 is announced.

Marie-Lou will most likely appear if a reunion for Season 6 is announced.