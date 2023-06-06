Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald says Season 6 drama made her “life miserable”

Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset Season 6 just revealed her personal perspective of this season’s drama.

If you’re going to talk about Season 6 of Selling Sunset, you have to mention the infamous Palm Springs trip. It was filled with non-stop drama and unexpected moments.

Firstly, Chrishell Stause accused Nicole Young of being on drugs. This heated comment led to Nicole taking a drug test to prove the claims as false. But still, fans ended up sending death threats to the newcomer. Chrishell eventually called off the online threats on social media.

On the same ‘vacation’, the other newcomers Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani went at each other verbally. Both of these instances caused Mary to sit on the outskirts of the feuds along with the rest of the cast.

Weeks after the release of Season 6 on Netflix, she just vented about her perspective of the Palm Springs drama.

What did Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald say about Season 6?

In an interview with Access on June 5, Mary admitted the emotional effect the Season 6 moment had on her.

She said, “Well, without a doubt, Palm Springs is the biggest thing that I had to deal with. It made my life miserable.”

The reality TV star also specifically shared her stances on the Nicole and Chrishell drama.

Mary said, “But they were both right, they were both wrong, in my opinion. And, throughout this season and just in that situation, both could have handled things differently. I could have handled things differently.”

As of now, Mary has not announced whether or not she is set to return for Season 7.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.