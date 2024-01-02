Selling Sunset fans demand more Romain Bonnet screen time

Romain Bonnet is getting tons of love from Selling Sunset fans who hope to see him in more future episodes.

Romain Bonnet has been around as part of the Selling Sunset cast since the first episode of Season 1 back in 2019.

At first, he was Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet‘s boyfriend. Then, he popped the question and the two tied the knot.

Their wedding was featured at the end of Season 2. Now, fans are demanding more Romain-centered screen time.

Some Selling Sunset fans genuinely love Romain Bonnet

A thread discussing Romain and his importance in Selling Sunset has been making the rounds on Reddit. The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “We need more Romain screen time…”

They continued, “Took a break and am now catching up on the last seasons, [is] anyone else completely lost on Romain? I mean, he started as a pastry chef, model, and now contractor[?]… He’s an undercover renaissance man… What will his next move be?”

One user added, “Romain [is] funny as hell when he gets heated over the girls’ drama lmaooo.”

Someone else touched on the subject of Romain’s tenure on the show by writing, “Idk how young he was when the show started, but it doesn’t surprise me he’s gone through multiple jobs just probably trying to find himself. Glad he found something that probably makes him feel more of an equal to Mary financially.”

Another Redditor chimed in to say, “He is a kind person, so much wiser for his age.”

Someone else joined the chat with, “I loved how he called out Davina…. ‘Every single time there’s an argument, every single time, the snake shows up.’ Gold.”

As of now, all signs point to the fact that Romain will be returning for Season 8 of Selling Sunset. Now that he works as a contractor for the Oppenheim Group, there’s a chance he’ll snag more screen time.