Is Bre Tiesi leaving Selling Sunset over the commission split at the Oppenheim Group?

Fans of Selling Sunset are curious to know whether or not Bre Tiesi will be returning for Season 8 of the show.

Is real estate agent Bre Tiesi going to stick around and continue filming new seasons of Selling Sunset in the future?

That’s the burning question on everyone’s mind after seeing her storm off during the heated finale of Season 7.

Her frustration over the commission split at the Oppenheim Group is something that might influence her ultimate decision. Here’s what fans are saying.

Article continues after ad

The commission split is a serious problem for Bre Tiesi

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Bre and her hesitation with Oppenheim Group’s commission split.

Article continues after ad

There’s a chance she won’t return for future seasons of Selling Sunset if Jason and Brett Oppenheim aren’t willing to make a change.

The person who started the thread wrote, “Bre came off so entitled asking for a better split before having really made the O group any money. But the thing that bugs me the most is like ok so you knew the split was 80/20 when you joined right? And you gave up your 90/10 split for the fame/spotlight. You chose this brokerage.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In other words, they believe Bre should understand that the commission split comes with the territory.

Article continues after ad

She’s pulling in tons of clout and notoriety for being on a Netflix reality TV show among other well-known stars like Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald.

Gaining popularity by starring on a reality TV show is a great way to propel your career in the right direction.

This is likely something Jason and Brett have in the back of their minds when they hire real estate agents to work at their brokerage with a commission split of 80/20.

Article continues after ad

Someone else on the Reddit thread added a note specifically meant for Bre to see. They said, “Girl, you’ve been there for a minute… you’re already trying to change the split? Be real.”

Article continues after ad

For now, Bre hasn’t officially announced whether or not she’ll be returning.