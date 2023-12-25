Selling Sunset: Are Chelsea Lazkani and Cassandra Dawn still friends?

Where do Chelsea Lazkani and Cassandra Dawn stand after the end of Selling Sunset Season 7? Are they still friends?

When Cassandra Dawn was first introduced to the cast of Selling Sunset during Season 7, she quickly connected with one of the real estate agents.

Cassandra buddied up with none other than Chelsea Lazkani since the two seemed to be on the same page about friendship and business.

Now, fans of the show are asking questions about where Chelsea and Cassandra‘s friendship stands today.

Details about Cassandra Dawn and Chelsea Lazkani

The reason Selling Sunset fans are convinced Chelsea and Cassandra are no longer friends is based on Chelsea‘s commentary during the reunion special.

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss everyone’s opinion of Cassandra. One person wrote, “I was surprised when Chelsea said at the tell-all that Cassandra used her. When she said that, it told me everything.”

Someone else added, “I want to know what happened between her and Chelsea after filming wrapped since Chelsea didn’t like her anymore at the reunion.”

Chelsea and Cassandra haven’t spoken up about their friendship coming to an end in any interviews or via social media. Fans will have to wait and see if either woman steps forward to speak on the topic.

For now, one thing we know beyond Chelsea and Cassandra’s friendship is that Cassandra certainly isn’t friends with Bre Tiesi.

Bre made it abundantly clear that she had no interest in befriending Cassandra based on something that happened back in the day when they worked as bottle service girls in their 20s.

In fact, Bre was so adamant about avoiding a friendship with Cassandra that she claims she never met Cassandra in the first place!

We also know that Chelsea prioritizes the friendships she already has with women like Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause.