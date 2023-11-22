Selling Sunset fans call out Amanza Smith for sending “unhinged” video to Chrishell Stause

Amanza Smith sent Chrishell Stause an “unhinged” video in Cabo, and now social media users are sharing their thoughts on the drama.

The friendship between Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause used to be one of the glowing highlights of Selling Sunset.

The two got along swimmingly whenever they toured mansions together or talked about the personal things going on in their lives.

After their unfortunate fallout in Cabo, things have taken a turn. Social media users are no longer loving Amanza‘s vibe.

Social media users are calling Amanza Smith out

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Amanza‘s behavior during the Oppenheim Group trip to Cabo. The title of the thread? “Amanda is so insufferable” with a dizzy face emoji.

The Redditor went on to describe Amanza as being someone who lacks self-awareness and believes the whole world revolves around her.

They also went into detail about the “unhinged“ video Amanza sent Chrishell at the team bonding dinner in front of everyone.

Chrishell chose to sit dinner out because she didn’t want to get involved in any unnecessary drama. Amanza was so offended by Chrishell’s absence that she recorded a video trying to shame Chrishell for her decision.

Redditors are collectively in agreement that the video Amanza sent Chrishell was totally uncalled for and out of line.

One Redditor shared their opinion saying, “Amanza made this season really hard to watch. I used to like her okay and sympathized with her underdog story, but she has become a total pot stirrer this season and won’t even own up to it.”

Amanza Smith on Selling Sunset.

Someone else added, “It was so strange! She was the one going on and on and on about Chrishell not coming to dinner. Why did it bother her so much? She was bothered Chrishell wasn’t staying with them, why is she so pressed about what Chrishell is doing?”

Season 8 of Selling Sunset will have to shed some more light on where Amanza and Chrishell‘s friendship stands.