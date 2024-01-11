RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers had “too high” expectations for Season 16 premiere

Part one of the highly anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premiere was fairly lackluster, according to the fans.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 started recently, and in the first episode, there was absolutely no time wasted for these talented cast members to show what they could do.

The first half of the queens (the second half are being introduced in the next episode), were tasked with showing off a unique talent of theirs in front of the other contestants and the intimidating judges panel.

Then, they were asked to show off their sense of style with the first runway challenge of the season. While no one went home during the premiere, the Rate-a-Queen was revealed, and we got our first lip-sync of the season.

Now that viewers have had time to process the episode fully, they have some thoughts.

MTV

Was the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premiere good?

On January 6, RDR viewers took to Reddit to discuss the premiere, and while most agree that it wasn’t a bad watch, fans believe that it just didn’t live up to the hype they gave it.

One fan wrote, “I think my expectations were too high. I was expecting a top-notch premiere like last season. I wanted more variety in the talent show.”

Another fan said, “I hope next week’s talent show has more variety. I understand that lip-syncing is what most of these performers do. But if you’re gonna lip sync for your talent on RuPaul’s Drag Race, it needs to be elevated in some way.”

The second half of the premiere is set to release on January 12, so hopefully, the next set of queens can change their minds.

