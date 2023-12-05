Sarah Michelle Gellar slams Roblox after son’s account hacked

Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn’t too happy after her son’s Roblox account was hacked, and she took to Instagram Stories to vent.

Roblox, a popular gaming platform, has a wide range of titles available, from the truly terrifying to the more family-friendly. There’s something for literally every kind of user.

And that includes celebrities. Everyone from Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus to Lil Nas X has been connected to Roblox, either through brand deals or performing digital concerts.

Article continues after ad

Even actress Sarah Michelle Gellar plays on Roblox, or at least her son does. It appears Gellar tapped into Robux, a digital currency you can unlock by using real-world money, as her credit card was reportedly attached to her son’s account.

Article continues after ad

Paramount+ Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey in Wolf Pack.

Sarah Michele Gellar claims her life is “canceled” after Roblox hacking

On December 4, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted on Instagram Stories how upset she was after her son’s Roblox account was hacked. The account was subsequently disabled.

“I had to cancel my credit card and now my life is basically canceled,” she wrote. “@Roblox, why don’t you have better parental help?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Instagram: sarahmgellar Sarah Michelle Gellar slams Roblox

Many Reddit users did not come to her defense. In fact, most posted scathing responses. “Getting one’s life cancelled doesn’t mean the meaning this woman thinks it means,” one user wrote. “People seriously need to stop misusing the word ‘cancelled’.”

Another chimed in, writing, “I don’t know parent, why don’t YOU have better parental control.”

Article continues after ad

“Sounds like son got carried away making purchases in Roblox, and gave Mom a BS story that he was hacked,” laughed a third.

Article continues after ad

As of this writing, Roblox has yet to respond, and Gellar has not posted any follow-up Stories.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.