RuPaul’s Drag Race star accuses Josh Seiter of faking death: “Lock his ass up”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 alum Monica Beverly Hillz has accused The Bachelorette’s Josh Seiter of faking his own death.

On August 28, Seiter’s family announced he had died on Instagram without citing a cause. However, the statement encouraged those struggling with mental health to seek help.

Seither has previously been open about his experiences with Bipolar Depression, OCD, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder. A day later, The Bachelorette star claimed he was hacked by someone “mocking” his mental illness.

Despite Seiter revealing he was actually alive, Monica doesn’t believe he was hacked. In fact, she encouraged her followers to block his Instagram account.

RuPaul’s Monica Beverly Hillz doesn’t believe her ex Josh Seiter

On Instagram, Monica posted a lengthy statement regarding Seiter’s hacker announcing his death. However, the former RuPaul contestant suggested Seiter posted the announcement.

“I can’t help but think that he was able to pull this stunt as a cisgender white man,” she wrote. “So many of my sisters and trans women of color have been brutally murdered this year and the same love and support isn’t shown to them.”

“The dolls know all too well that these men are dangerous, and I saw the red flags fast a mile away,” she continued. “To keep it frank – ban his Instagram account, he needs to get help or lock his ass up.” She added that girls should stay away from men “who seek fame and attention.”

Seiter has since responded to Monica’s accusation, calling her a “detractor.” He also said the “ridiculous” claim was “made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time.”

“To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening,” he said.

Seiter and Monica had previously dated until August 22, 2023, a week before an alleged hacker posted his fake death announcement on Instagram.

