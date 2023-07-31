RHONY Season 14 newcomer Sai De Silva rips into OG Ramona Singer

RHONY newcomer Sai De Silva is a Los Angeles native but moved to New York City and created a life for herself and her family of four.

Though tempers have been kept under control on Season 14 of RHONY, as the cast came into the experience having already been friends, new cast mate Silva and original housewife Ramona Singer have gotten into a number of disputes behind the scenes.

Silva has since called out Singer in a recent excerpt from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Ramona Singer leaves Sai de Silva on read

As any reality series would have it, drama between cast mates is bound to happen.

In this case, the pettiness is coming from Ramona Singer, who was on RHONY for 13 Seasons.

Singer has not belittled Silva once, but twice, as Silva explained her first time meeting the RHONY alum as a rather unpleasant experience.

Though RHONY newbie Silva approached Ramona in December 2022, Silva revealed she wasn’t met with the same kindness she was giving, telling Cohen the conversation “didn’t go really well.”

Silva then shared that Singer told her she wished her luck, because she was going to “need it.”

Now in a more recent interview on WWHL with Cohen, Silva has brought up her receipts on the Singer controversy.

While answering a fan question, Silva revealed she hadn’t heard from Singer, saying, “I think Ramona is living in her own world.”

Silva was then triggered to bring her cell phone out to prove to Cohen that she was being nicer to Singer than she was being to her.

Silva showed her text message to Singer, which said, “Nice to meet you.” Singer then left the RHONY newcomer on read, leaving their dispute open-ended.

The controversy between Silva and Singer hasn’t been covered on the show itself, but fans can catch up with the new cast and their lavish lives every Sunday night and the following day on Peacock.