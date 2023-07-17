Legacy RHONY cast reveal they were not invited to Season 14 premiere party

Original RHONY castmates like Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and the rest of Season 13’s cast were unwelcome at the Season 14 launch party of the new cast, leaving sources bewildered as to why.

Sources close to the Season 13 cast of RHONY have revealed that none of them were invited to the launch of the entirely new RHONY cast of Season 14.

The lack of an invite went to everyone who was once on the show like popular personalities Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, and Jill Zarin.

Though there are multiple spin-offs including previous RHONY castmates, sources have called their unwelcoming to the Season 14 premiere party, “a total diss.”

Sources say OG RHONY castmates were “barely mentioned” at Season 14 launch party

Instagram: rhonybravo RHONY legacy cast

Andy Cohen may have something up his sleeve with the Legacy spin-off of RHONY, which will include Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman, but he missed the mark at the Season 14 premiere party where he did not invite a single castmate of prior seasons.

Sources have since reported the invite refusal as rather distasteful, regarding previous cast mates as iconic, saying, “[t]hose women helped create the franchise and were barely mentioned.”

Instagram: rhonybravo Season 14 cast of RHONY

Though Cohen has regarded the new RHONY cast, which comprises of Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Dana Lichy, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank, as the “right group of women,” Page Six’s sources were quick to notice that there had never been a party like the Season 14 launch party, saying, “They never threw parties like that for the old cast.”

But fans who want to see some former RHONY castmates, they’re not outof luck. Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are currently on the Bravo spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake as well as the upcoming spin-off, The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy.