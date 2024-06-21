Perfect Match’s Justin admits he may have been “love bombing” Elys in Season 2

Justin thought he found his Perfect Match on the show but Elys didn’t feel the same – and now he’s speaking out.

One match that was fairly prominent throughout Season 2 was between Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot To Handle) and Justin Assada (Surviving Paradise).

While the two seemed to be getting along well, Elys shockingly chose to couple up with Squid Game: The Challenge alum Bryton Constantin instead.

This resulted in Justin being eliminated from the competition in Episode 9, which caused a major uproar among fans.

Now that the episode has aired and he’s had some time to reflect on his on-screen journey, Justin is sharing his thoughts on the experience. On June 14, the reality TV star used TikTok to give an overall recap on his journey.

For starters, he shared that he was “so hurt” by Elys’ choice because of the bond they built during filming. Justin even called out her “authenticity” on the show, alluding to the idea that she only coupled up with him to advance in the game.

However, he did recognize the fact that he seemed to be very committed to Elys, despite only knowing her for a few days.

“Maybe it was overbearing or it could be perceived as love bombing or something of that sort, but it was just me trying to make right with my past and acknowledging the number of people that I had let slip away, because I didn’t say the right words in that moment, or I did let the opportunity pass where I could have been more affectionate,” he said in the clip.

Elys has yet to respond to his video or create her own tell-all about her journey on the show. And because Perfect Match doesn’t have reunion segments, we might never see the former couple reunite and hash out their past.