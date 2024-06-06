Perfect Match’s Izzy makes “cringe” impression on Micah after “fanboying” over her

For those who are rooting for Micah and Izzy to fall in love in Perfect Match Season 2, don’t hold your breath.

The whole point of Perfect Match is to bring a pool of reality TV stars together in hopes of them falling for each other.

Now most of them have seen each other on-screen before, so that helps to break the ice. But in-person interactions are crucial to any relationship and judging by one of the first conversations between Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier, their relationship doesn’t look like it’s going to be one for the books.

On June 5, Netflix shared a clip of the two Love Is Blind alums sitting together in Season 2. They were on different seasons of the show (Izzy on Season 5 and Micah on Season 4) so this is the perfect opportunity for them to relate to their pod experiences.

While any kind of casual or flirtatious moments could brew between them, Izzy started geeking out over Micah, admitting that he’s been following her on social media for a while now.

“I’ve watched your TikToks cause you’re funny as f**k. And that I can appreciate. Loving your personality. You do have a dog don’t you,” he asked in the clip.

Micah seemed visibly uncomfortable by her new superfan and even told him, “Apparently, you already know all about me.”

To make the situation just the more awkward, he then spilled part of his drink on himself.

Izzy later said in his confessional, “I don’t even want to think about it. It’s so cringe. Probably gave her the ick. What the heck.”

Needless to say, that interaction didn’t go as planned but hey, there’s always a chance that there is more coming between the two of them that won’t end in awkwardness. We’ll find out soon enough.