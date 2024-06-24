Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause wants “demented” Perfect Match star banned from Netflix

Some Perfect Match Season 2 contestants got rave reviews for their actions during the season, but Harry Jowsey was definitely not one of them.

After causing an intense argument between two women because he lied about an off-screen kiss, the reality TV star managed to turn the entire cast and most of the viewers against him.

It wouldn’t have been a shock if some of his co-stars started speaking out about his character, but another Netflix star has something to say.

On June 22, Chrishell posted a rant about Harry’s Season 2 performance on her Instagram story.

“Can I just start a petition so that Harry Jowsey’s never on my TV again?” She said. “Like I always thought he was kind of like a loveable f***boy or whatever, but this season it was like ‘Oh this is actually demented and you are actually like a lower-level of like the bottom tier.’ You’re like a dangerous bad guy. We’re done with him, please no more.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: moreharryjowsey

It’s unclear if she is actually going to start a petition, but these reality TV protests have happened before, like the petition to get Vanessa & Nick Lachey off of Love Is Blind.

But since they work for the same streaming service, and she tagged them in the video, Netflix might have to weigh the odds of which star they could afford to stop hiring.

This new beef is surprising since Harry interviewed Chrishell for Netflix back in 2022 and they both seemed to have a great time during the segment. But, it seems like Perfect Match has changed all of that.

Article continues after ad

Harry has yet to publicly respond to her comments. He did address his on-screen actions on his own terms and revealed that he was drunk all throughout filming and was taken aback after watching himself.