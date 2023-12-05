Squid Game: The Challenge’s Bryton Constanin to star in Perfect Match Season 2

Everyone’s favorite Squid Game: The Challenge villain, Bryton Constantin is going to be on Perfect Match.

Everyone and their mother has been watching Squid Game: The Challenge, and rightfully so. Every episode has been full of entertaining moments among the contestants.

With an insane amount of people who signed up to partake in the premiere season (456 to be exact), it’s hard to stand out among the large crowd. Yet, Bryton Constantine did exactly that.

Known during the competition as #432, Bryton has got a decent amount of screen time and will be one that viewers will remember. And if not, then they will remember him from his next Netflix project.

Is Bryton from Squid Game: The Challenge in Perfect Match?

On November 22, a very popular and reputable Twitter account announced that Bryton will be starring in Season 2 of Perfect Match.

While it is also a competition show from Netflix, it is nothing like Squid Game: The Challenge. This series is a dating show where former reality TV stars come together to get to know each other.

This should be interesting since when it came to his performance in Squid Game: The Challenge, viewers didn’t know whether to love him, hate him, or both (according to Reddit).

One fan wrote, “The way he went bonkers when the other called him a “Frat Guy” made me cackle. The level of insecurity this man is in fascinates me. Typical douchebaggery.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Amazingly entertaining. Was a real villain and the only number I remember.”

A release date for Perfect Match Season 2 has not been released as of yet.

