Perfect Match Season 2 cast: Meet the stars

The lineup for Perfect Match Season 2 has been announced and most of the returning stars are from Too Hot To Handle.

If you forgot how many reality TV shows Netflix has, then the cast of Perfect Match Season 2 should be a great reminder.

There are a whopping 22 singles across several of the streaming services’ most popular competition shows coming together to get to know each other in hopes of walking away with 11 couples formed.

Perfect Match Season 2: Who is in the cast?

Here are the 22 contestants of the second season and what show they were previously on.

Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind)

Netflix

You might remember Jessica from Season 6 of Love Is Blind. After not being chosen by her pods partner Jimmy Presnell (and giving him an iconic breakup speech in the process), she is still looking for love.

Trevor Sova (Love Is Blind)

Netflix

Speaking of Love Is Blind Season 6, after a tense reunion that caused him to take a break from social media, Trevor is back on our screens and ready to find his soulmate.

Izzy Zapata (Love Is Blind)

Instagram/@izzyzapata_

Another Love Is Blind alum making an appearance is Season 5’s Izzy. Although, the reality TV star might have already spoiled the ending of his time on Perfect Match.

Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind)

Netflix

The fourth and final cast member who is coming from LIB is Micah. Dubbed one of the “mean girls” from Season 4, hopefully, this season will garner a different fan reaction for her.

Harry Jowsey (Perfect Match, Too Hot To Handle)

Instagram: harryjowsey

If you remember the premiere season of Perfect Match, then you remember Harry. And now, after falling out with Georgia, he’s back for round two.

Dom Gabriel (Perfect Match, The Mole)

Speaking of Perfect Match comebacks, Dom, who is also an alum of The Mole, is back for his third reality TV season.

Bryton Constantine (Squid Game: The Challenge)

Netflix

It was rumored back in 2023 that Bryon was going to be a part of the season, and now that he’s in the promo, it’s confirmed!

Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle)

She might have been able to catfish in Season 5 of The Circle, but on this show, Xanthi would have to reveal her true identity.

Nigel Euro (Too Hot To Handle)

Nigel was one of the biggest pot stirrers from THTH so we’ll see if he carries on his drama in Perfect Match.

She got famous for dating her brother on Dated and Related, but now Alara‘s looking for someone who is not a relative to settle down with.

Fellow Dated and Related star Chris dated his cousin on the show, but he’s back to being single and ready to mingle.

Another contestant from Dated and Related is Kaz Bishop, who used to be in a relationship with his twin brother.

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot To Handle)

Season 3 THTH fans might remember when Stevan was on their screen stealing hearts. Will he be successful at finding love this time around?

Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot To Handle)

She might have been the sole winner of Season 5 of THTH, but Elys is still on the lookout for her Mr.Right, and Perfect Match may be the perfect place.

Dominique Defoe (Too Hot To Handle)

A finalist on THTH, Dominique is back and she wants to take home a win (and possibly a boyfriend) this time.

Brittan Byrd (Too Hot To Handle)

Dominique and Brittan were both eliminated in the same episode of THTH Season 4. Will this spark some rivalry?

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot To Handle)

Holly is arguably one of the most popular stars from this cast, after gaining nearly 1 million followers on Instagram alone after starring on THTH.

Jake Cunningham (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

After splitting with his ex April Marie, Jake from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back in the dating game.

After leaving THTH, she went on to host Dated and Related. Now, Melinda is back in her contestant era.

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust)

She may be the only cast member from Season 1 of The Trust, but if she acts anything like how she did this season, Tolú is plenty enough to represent the show.

Justin Assada (Surviving Paradise)

Another person who is carrying their franchise on their back this season is Justin, who you might remember from Surviving Paradise. We’ve seen him on a competition show, but what about a dating-based competition show?

Christine Obanor (Too Hot To Handle)

Last but certainly not least is Christine from THTH. Is this reality TV appearance going to be the place where she finds her future husband?

Perfect Match 2 is coming to Netflix on June 7 and based on this cast, you are not going to want to miss it!