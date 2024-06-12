Perfect Match’s Dominique defends herself from “overreacting” Season 2 storyline

Dominique Defoe and Bryton Constantine from Perfect Match Season 2 aren’t on good terms, and the rest of the cast has chosen a side.

When it comes to reality TV, it’s known that everything you see doesn’t always show the full picture.

In order to make episodes reach a certain length of time on air, some scenes have to be cut and edited, which can end up portraying certain stars in a negative way.

When it comes to Perfect Match Season 2, one contestant experienced this the hard way, and she’s speaking out about it.

In the premiere episode, Dominique Defoe (Too Hot To Handle) and Bryton Constantine (Squid Game: The Challenge) were paired up with each other, and their attempt at a relationship instantly went south.

Specifically, there was one scene where it appeared as if Dominique was sounding off at Bryton after he referred to Pilates as yoga.

On June 8, the THTH alum took to TikTok to share her side of the story after being criticized for “overreacting” in her on-screen argument with Bryton.

According to her, the full context of their verbal riff wasn’t featured, and there was actually much more that lead up to their beef.

“The arguments that were shown between me and my first match about yoga, about the challenge, were absolutely not the main reason why we were arguing. We were actually arguing because I was standing up for entire groups of people, and he continuously was saying hateful rhetoric,” she explained in the clip.

She went on to allege that Bryton used “hate speech” during the filming process and experienced both “homophobia and misogyny.”

Underneath her TikTok video, there were comments filled with supportive messages coming to Dominique’s defense, even from their co-stars.

Christine Obanor wrote, “We love and support you.”

Brittan Byrd also chimed in and wrote, “Speak your truth Dom! We’ve all been waiting.”

Bryton hasn’t publicly addressed her allegations as of yet, and most likely won’t until the rest of the season has aired.