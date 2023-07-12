Lucy Edmunds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals only place Bravo don’t film cast

Lucy Edmunds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just got real about the filming conditions on the show.

One of the main cast members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Stewardess Lucy Edmunds.

She joined the show in Season 4, which was quite the introduction to the series. It was full of drama, including a pretty explosive love triangle on the yacht and some tension-filled crew antics.

The reality TV star just got candid about her experience filming her first season.

What did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Lucy say about filming?

On July 11, Lucy spoke with Wales Online about Season 4 and the extreme filming conditions for the show.

She said, “Filming is 24/7. There’s no time off apart from in the bathroom when you go to the toilet. Even then you’re straight out and there’s a camera on you. You’ve constantly got a camera in your face but as soon as you’re used to it, you’re fine.”

The reality TV star went on to discuss the fact that the season captures both the good and the bad on camera.

Lucy added, “It’s like in a normal job – there’s going to be times where you don’t want to work, you’re upset, you’re tired. There are always times in your job where you’re like, I don’t want to be here or go away. That’s all filmed and it’s just the reality of working on a super yacht.”

Even though Season 5 has not been confirmed, she has said that she would love to star in the next season. Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher has said the same.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.