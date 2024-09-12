Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: Recaps and ending explained

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2? More like Emily in Rome Season 1. Things have changed big time for our leading lady – here’s all the episodes recapped and the ending explained.

Emily, Emily, Emily… will she ever have a day off from causing chaos for herself and everyone around her? Judging by new episodes of the binge-worthy TV show, the answer is no.

Netflix is officially packing up her Parisian wardrobe and shipping it off to the real city of love, Rome. Her future now looks completely different… but what’s she up to, and where does it all leave Gabriel?

Article continues after ad

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 got us warmed up, but the drama is packed into its second half. Here’s the full rundown on Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 and its ending. Obviously, big spoilers ahead.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 recap

Before we move forward, let’s rewind a bit. The first five episodes of the new TV show had Emily (Lily Collins) in a major bind between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), both of whom she still has feelings for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She’s dealing with the aftermath of Gabriel and Camille’s (Camille Razat) wedding being called off, with Camille disappearing after announcing she’s pregnant (don’t worry, Emily tracks her down). Alfie and Emily decide to split for the same reason – she still has feelings for Gabriel.

Camille reconnects with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), with the pair of them living in Gabriel’s apartment while they search for somewhere to live. Sofia eventually leaves for Greece and asks Camille to come with her, which she refuses.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, this all drives a wedge into Emily’s mind. She’s trying her best to get back together with Gabriel as if nothing is wrong, but she’s feeling more sidelined by the second. However, there’s a catch – Camille isn’t actually pregnant at all.

Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) starts her Eurovision journey with the band and Benoit (Kevin Dias), but they’re short of cash to be considered for the contest. She’s still with Nico (Paul Forman) but is having huge problems with him not standing up to his dad, Louis, on her behalf.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After Mindy and outside reporters uncover harassment claims against Louis, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) goes on the record in a newspaper piece detailing her experiences working with him. From there, JVMA is on the warpath – but Julian (Samuel Arnold) is back with Agence Grateau, and he’s got insider information.

You can check out our full Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 ending coverage for each episode recap.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 6 recap: ‘Last Christmas’

Netflix

It’s suddenly Christmas when Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 kicks off. Emily is finally going back home to Chicago for the holiday season, and Sylvie has given her the gift of a first-class upgrade before she gets there. However, all flights to Chicago are grounded because of bad weather conditions in the US. The result? Emily is reluctantly spending Christmas in Megève with Camille’s family… and Gabriel.

Article continues after ad

As soon as she arrives, things feel out of place. Camille’s family talk behind her back – and to her face – about how Emily is technically a mistress, sneaking off for some alone time with Gabriel after dark. After a while, Emily starts to feel the same.

Article continues after ad

Gabriel is rightly prioritizing the baby (and Camille), meaning there’s not much room for her. In reality, Camille tells Gabriel there wasn’t actually a baby at all.

Article continues after ad

Things take an ugly turn when Camille and Gabriel convince Emily to ski with them… leaving her stranded on top of a mountain. Fortunately, an Italian stranger comes to her rescue, and the two immediately hit it off. When Emily meets back up with the pair, she explodes, telling Gabriel things can’t work the way they want them to. She storms off the mountain and heads back to Paris.

When she arrives, she meets Alfie, who tells her about his new girlfriend coming to spend Boxing Day with him in London. Emily is left in tears as the episode draws to a close.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Sylvie tries to enjoy Christmas with husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard), except three’s a crowd. Laurent’s daughter Genevieve (Thalia Besson) is coming over to Paris to stay for Christmas – and a job interview – and she’s sleeping on the sofa.

Article continues after ad

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 7 recap: ‘Lost in Translation’

Netflix

To get Genevieve out of her hair (and apartment), Sylvie tries to place a tactical call. Genevieve’s interview is with an old friend of Sylvie’s, with Sylvie telling her falsely that she’s looking to snap Genevieve up for herself. It backfires, and Agence Grateau ends up with a surprise new employee.

Article continues after ad

For Emily, this is amazing news. She welcomes having another American in the office with open arms, and the two go out for a welcome lunch. While there, the pair spot Brigitte Macron – the first lady of France – in the restaurant, with Emily trying to get a selfie for her famed Instagram page.

At the same time, there’s romance drama. Gabriel and Emily bump into each other again, with Emily apologizing for how she left things on the mountain. She spies Gabriel and Camille going for lunch, but there’s another reason for their visit. Camille wants Gabriel to visit the local priest with her to consult about a potential adoption.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Back at work, Agence Grateau learns Gabriel has been booked for a career-making TV slot, and it’s up to Emily to try and get him on board. After not answering his calls while with the priest, the pair meet in the hallway where Gabriel reluctantly agrees. Emily checks if they’re “cool” with each other, but things feel frosty.

When the TV slot comes around, things kick off between Gabriel and Emily. He vents at her in French about how she’s the cause of all their miscommunication, not even bothering to try when he makes so much effort. When he threatens to walk, Genevieve – who it’s revealed speaks perfect French – talks to him. Emily learns what he said in the fight and leaves.

Article continues after ad

Mindy has found a potential new way to earn money for Eurovision by taking a singing gig at the Crazy Horse. The downside? She has to be topless while she sings. Nico is obviously phased by this when she tells him, with Mindy brushing it off as a great opportunity to get where she wants. However, there’s a problem… if Mindy isn’t covered up, she can’t seem to physically sing.

Article continues after ad

Genevieve and Sylvie also bond over dinner, with Genevieve sharing that her parents have been spending time together twice a year since they have reconnected. With Laurent off to Saint Tropez, Sylvie dances the night away with a cute stranger but turns him down.

Article continues after ad

After a night on the town, Emily and Mindy see Genevieve having drinks with Gabriel… and it looks cozy.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 8 recap: ‘Back on the Crazy Horse’

Netflix

Leaving the Gabriel drama behind her, Emily heads for a day at the polo with Mindy. But there’s a surprise in store – the Italian stranger from the slopes, who we learn is Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), is one of the riders. The two bond, but he tells her he’s leaving Paris the next day. Marcello says he is a “goatherd” and Emily says she is single.

Article continues after ad

At the same time, Agence Grateau has an Italian client that they have dazzled with a recent coffee marketing campaign. They love Luc, but they love Emily more. After watching the meeting, Genevieve is fronted by Emily about her time with Gabriel, who insists it was innocent.

Article continues after ad

When Emily arrives back at her desk, there’s a gift from Marcello. Sylvie tells her it’s from an exclusive Italian fashion house that specializes in luxury wool, explaining Marcello’s vague goatherd comment.

Article continues after ad

Mindy is also feeling tension with Nico and throws herself into prep for Eurovision. To try and sell a story, a photographer stages snaps of Mindy and Benoit together, which only makes things more awkward.

Emily, Benoit, and Nico arrive to watch Mindy at the Crazy Horse – and with some clever staging, she absolutely smashes it. Nico sees the reaction around him but still can’t settle into it. Emily texts Marcello to meet up and they spend the night walking around Paris together.

Article continues after ad

As the sun rises, the pair are still together, with Emily inviting Marcello to an event. Marcello says he’s leaving that night but has an offer – Emily should come to Rome that weekend, all expenses paid. Emily says she’ll consider it and the two part ways.

Article continues after ad

They see each other again at the party, with Marcello staying around for Emily’s benefit. Gabriel also sees the pair together, with Marcello branding the boyfriend who left Emily at the top of the mountain as “a jerk” in front of him. Gabriel leaves, and Emily is beside herself once again.

Article continues after ad

She finds Marcello, and the pair share their first kiss. Marcello says he’ll next see her again in Rome.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 9 recap: ‘Roman Holiday’

Netflix

Fast forward a day or so and Emily and Marcello are obsessed with each other from afar. They are constantly texting, leading Mindy to encourage Emily to take him up on his offer. They also see something else – an article about Mindy and Benoit being back on after their Eurovision photos leaked.

Meanwhile, Emily finds Genevieve outside her apartment building. The apartment under hers – and opposite Gabriels – was up for grabs, with Genevieve becoming the new tenant. Who is helping her move in? None other than Gabriel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thinking he’s moved on, Emily is spurred on to take some vacation days from work. To throw Sylvie off the scent – Sylvie has made it clear she wants to pursue Marcello’s company as a client – Emily tells her she’s spending some alone time in Kraków, Poland. As she leaves, Camille is there, telling Emily about her plans to adopt.

A short while later and Emily in Paris becomes Emily in Rome. Marcello is already waiting outside an incredibly posh hotel, and a tour of the city begins. Marcello takes her to a restaurant run by an old friend, and they begin to learn more about each other.

Article continues after ad

After visiting the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, Emily spots the Italian clients from Episode 8 and they all take a picture together. Marcello asks Emily to come with him to visit his family in Sorrento the next day, and she agrees.

Article continues after ad

Back at Agence Grateau, the gang busts Emily on her real whereabouts as the selfie with the clients hits Instagram. Sylvie phones Emily and begs her to try and set up a meeting with Marcello, but she refuses. As Emily and Marcello spend the night at a friend’s party, Gabriel attends Genevieve’s housewarming… and there’s a weird moment between them.

Article continues after ad

Nico comes under fire at JVMA for how Mindy has been portrayed in the press, saying it will affect his chances of becoming CEO. The couple goes out for dinner and Nico lets her have it – with Mindy recognizing that he sounds just like her controlling father. It’s all over, and Mindy leaves in tears.

The next morning, a familiar face turns up at Emily’s hotel – Sylvie. She’s livid at Emily for saying no and has arrived to pursue Marcello herself. Marcello reads this as Emily’s visit being under false pretenses and leaves. Emily, angry at Sylvie, explodes, but Sylvie says she can explain why.

Article continues after ad

Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 10 recap: ‘All Roads Lead to Rome’

Netflix

The final episode of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 starts with Sylvie and Emily’s debrief. Sylvie explains how JVMA is desperate to get their claws into Marcello, and the best way of saving him from being used is to take him on as their own. Emily is half convinced but sets off to Sorrento to try and make amends.

When she gets there, she meets Marcello’s mom Antonia (Anna Galiena) and ends up being invited to an employee birthday celebration. Marcello uneasily takes Emily into the fold, but things change when Emily tries to convince him to meet with the agency off her own back. Marcello takes this with hostility, but Antonia overhears their conversation with interest.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Sylvie thinks she’s ruined everything. She runs into an old friend and explains what happened, and the two of them begin an Italian love affair all their own. As she plans to take the next day off work, she gets a startling call – Marcello’s company is giving them a meeting, and they need to find an office in Rome in less than 24 hours.

Booked under the guise that Agence Grateau is already set up in Italy, Sylvie uses a friend’s space as their own. Julian and Luc (Bruno Gouery) are flown over for proceedings and the gang hustle. However, Antonia isn’t fooled – she knows the agency is borrowing an office. It’s over to Emily to convince her, and Antonia agrees. Marcello’s vision is for the company to take over the world, and they need financing for that.

Article continues after ad

A tentative agreement is reached and a party is thrown, but Marcello is nowhere to be seen. Emily thinks she’s blown it and Sylvie feels responsible, spending another night with her own Italian guy rather than flying back for Laurent.

However, Marcello turns up and Emily explains that she asked Sylvie to have nothing to do with the account. She wants to be with Marcello, not work with him. They kiss and enjoy the night.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Gabriel finally gets his first Michelin star, with Genevieve being the one to tell him the news. She goes to kiss him, with Gabriel kindly letting her down – he’s not interested, even after their weird party moment. Emily hears and leaves him a voice note saying how pleased she is, but much to Gabriel’s dismay, it feels platonic.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 ending explained

Netflix

In the final moments of Season 4, all becomes clear. Sylvie holds a meeting with the team before they leave – Agence Grateau is officially opening an office in Rome. However, Antonia has requested that it’s Emily who heads up the division, and she won’t have an account without Emily overseeing it. Emily agrees and it’s settled… Emily has officially moved to Rome.

Article continues after ad

Mindy hears the news (after spending her own evening with Emily in Rome to drown her sorrows) and tells Gabriel and Alfie. Gabriel is in total shock, with Mindy telling them she’s planning to move into Emily’s new apartment there as soon as she can.

We see Emily moving into her new gorgeous apartment, and she’s just about to change her Instagram handle to “Emily in Rome” when there’s a knock at the door. The camera cuts to Gabriel on the other side… only he’s actually at Mindy’s door, asking exactly where Emily is living in Rome.

Article continues after ad

Marcello is actually at Emily’s door, ready to take her out for the night. She leaves her phone at home, and – and least for now – things seem like a happy ever after in Italy.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is now available to stream. Check out the show’s soundtrack, why it botched its Eurovision storyline, and other Netflix guides including Virgin River Season 6 and Heartstopper Season 3.

You can also check out the best TV shows of the year and TV shows streaming this month.