Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy says she would return for Season 5

Is Daisy Kelliher coming back for the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht? She just answered the question amid rumors she was quitting the show.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has definitely put the series in the lead of some of the most entertaining seasons from the entire Below Deck franchise.

One of the true standouts has been Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher. From her relationship drama with First Mate Gary King to her falling out with Engineer Colin Macrae, all eyes are constantly on her.

All of this attention has surely made this season very hectic for her. There were even rumors that Daisy was going to quit the show.

Even though she denied these, does this mean that she would come back for a Season 5? She just answered the question in a new interview.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy coming back for Season 5?

On June 19, Daisy spoke with PEOPLE about this chaotic season and what’s to come.

When asked if she would return for a fifth season, Daisy gave an answer that no doubt viewers will love.

She said, “This season’s been definitely hard. But yeah, I’m still enjoying the ride and if they asked me back, for sure I’ll probably do it — unless I’m not completely scarred by the end of this season.”

Even though she admits that the season was difficult, the reality TV star is still optimistic about her future.

Daisy said, “I feel like I’ve been through the worst of it. I’ve dealt with a lot over the last few weeks, and now I’m just putting it behind me and just hoping everyone enjoys the season and that will make it all worthwhile.”

None of the other cast members have publicly shared whether or not they plan to return. As of now, Season 5 has not been announced.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.