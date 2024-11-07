Is the Queen in Paddington in Peru? Royal cameo explained

Two unlikely best friends produced a tribute that touched millions – and now that’s being honored in Paddington in Peru. It’s quick, so here’s how to spot it.

The first two installments of Paddington have been considered as some of the best animated movies of all time, and now its threequel is heading across the world.

That’s not all, though. Queen Elizabeth II was tipped to star in the film before it was even released, which would mark her first posthumous appearance since her death in 2022.

However, it’s not that straightforward. Here’s everything you need to know about the Queen’s cameo in Paddington in Peru, as well as how to spot it.

Queen Elizabeth II is *briefly* in Paddington in Peru

Blink and you’ll miss her, but Queen Elizabeth II is briefly shown in Paddington in Peru. She’s in one of the photos on Paddington’s desk that originally came from the 2022 short film.

Filmed just months before her death, Paddington is invited for tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Of course, this doesn’t go without its disasters. Paddington drinks out of the teapot, leaving none for the Queen, before accidentally destroying the food on offer by stepping in it.

Fortunately, Paddington is prepared for these sorts of things. He pulls out a marmalade sandwich he’s kept in his hat for safekeeping, only to be one-upped by the Queen – she’s got one in her infamous handbag.

If you’ve ever kept abreast of the British Royal Family, you’ll know it’s something of an urban myth as to what Her Majesty kept in her many handbags. She was never seen using it, but she was never without one.

This is supposed to be the humorous answer. We then cut to footage of the real-life Jubilee concert ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ held in June 2022.

In the new movie, the above still of them at afternoon tea can be seen as Paddington receives a letter from The Reverend Mother asking him to visit Aunt Lucy. From there, the adventure really starts (and there are no further mentions of Her Majesty).

Producer Rosie Alison told Variety the film’s team had to get permission to use the still. “[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen,” she explained. “But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow.”

Director Dougal Wilson also told GamesRadar+, “I wasn’t actually involved in the production of that film as it was happening whilst I was pre-producing this one, but it seemed to go down quite well with the public.

“Then unfortunately the Queen passed away and people seemed to have a lot of affection for that clip, so we thought it would be appropriate for Paddington to have in his bedroom a little still of the moment he had tea with the Queen. So that’s why it got put into the frame.”

Was she in any of the other movies?

No, but Paddington and the Queen have had a long history together, largely thanks to artwork that later went viral as a meme.

Thanks to the skit, artist Eleanor Tomlinson created this piece of artwork when Her Majesty died in September 2022, and it quickly went viral.

Eleanor Tomlinson

Paddington is considered to be as much of a British institution as Royalty itself, first being introduced to the public back in 1958 – which is only five years after Queen Elizabeth II was coronated.

You might have noticed versions of it on your social media feeds in the years since, and that’s because Paddington has become something of a death-related meme.

This first started with the Queen, but was later used for other celebrities including Coolio and Matthew Perry, while royal health issues sparked Paddington pictures too, including one with King Charles III.

This then sparked more off-the-wall usage, such as when Gareth Southgate lost the 2024 European Championship with the English football team. You name it, Paddington was there to lend a helping hand.

Even our own team has turned to the support in times of need (read: someone merely didn’t want to come back off of annual leave).

Dexerto

