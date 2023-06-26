Lucy Edmunds addresses Below Deck Sailing Yacht return rumors for Season 5

Does Lucy Edmunds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 want to come back for Season 5? She just answered this question on Instagram.

One of the new crew members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Stewardess Lucy Edmunds. So far in Season 4, she has managed to avoid the boat drama and romance and has focused on just doing her job.

She has quickly been deemed a fan-favorite of this season, especially because of her relatable clumsiness.

Article continues after ad

But, is the reality TV life too much for her? Are the feuds on and off the boat enough to make her not want to come back for another season? Lucy just made her answer clear on social media.

Does Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Lucy want a Season 5?

On June 25, Lucy did a Q&A on her Instagram stories. One fan asked her if she would come back for another season.

In response, Lucy wrote, “100%. Defo would love to make it to 2nd stew.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also answered a question about what it was like working with Chief Stewardess on this season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She wrote, “Yes the best. She was there when we laughed, cried, and got angry. I trusted her and she trusted us that’s all you can ask for in a boss and friend.” Daisy has also said that she would come back for a fifth season.

As of now, it has not been announced whether or not the series will be renewed for another season. But, a reunion for Season 4 has already been mentioned by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.