Love Island’s Chloe Burrows admits she kidnapped her ex-boyfriend’s dog

Chloe Burrows from Love Island just revealed a moment where she may have taken things too far.

Chloe Burrows is most known for starring in Season 7 of Love Island UK and being a fan favorite of the competition.

Even though she did not win her season, she take home a large social media following and has over one million followers on Instagram.

In fact, Chloe is currently the host of her own internet tv series Chloe Vs. The World.

One of her recent guests was No Rules Podcast host Specs Gonzalez. And in this episode, she spilled a secret that involved one of her exes and a dog.

What did Chloe Burrows from Love Island kidnap?

Chloe revealed in the episode that she once kidnapped her ex-boyfriend’s dog after she thought he was cheating.

“I was in the club and someone told me, so I went to his mum’s house and I took his dog. I put it in the taxi with me, and I kidnapped it,” she said.

The reality tv star did admit that she was drunk at the time, and eventually gave the dog back.

“I was so drunk I was like posting on Snapchat like, ‘I just took this boy’s dog,’ and then I work up in the morning and was with this dog. I was like, ‘Wow you need to go home’, and I just had to firm it,” Chloe said.

Chloe did not reveal the ex-boyfriend she was talking about. She was recently in a relationship with her Love Island partner Toby Aromolaran.

But, after being together for several months, she recently claimed he dumped her and caused her to go into a depression.

