Love Island’s Catherine & Elom split just days after Season 10 dumping

Love Island’s Catherine Abaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson were shocked to find out the public had voted them as the least compatible couple, leaving the villa on day 38. But despite disagreeing with the public’s decision, the pair split just days after being dumped from the show.

Love Island season 10 shocked its contestants after revealing the public had been voting on which couple was least compatible, resulting in Catherine Abaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson’s journey coming to an end.

The real estate agent and the masseuse, both 22, did not see the news coming. However, they were happy to at least leave the show hand in hand.

But it seems their love could not withstand the pressures of the outside world, with insiders claiming they secretly split just days after leaving the villa.

ITV2 Catherine and Elom were shocked to find out they had been voted least compatible.

“The pair struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended,” a source told The Sun. “They kept up a bit of a pretense, while they did the podcast circuit, but everyone knew it was over before it even really started.”

Some fans may have already queued in on the couple’s relationship troubles after Elom revealed during an episode of the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast that he wanted to focus on himself.

“Currently, I want to focus on myself. Coming out of the villa is like a thing where there’s obviously a lot of light on both of us in it and we both need to focus on ourselves,” he said.

Fellow contestant Kady McDermott also appeared on an episode of the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast and discussed the couples split, saying, “I’m actually quite upset about the Catherine and Elom thing! We really backed Catherine and Elom.”

However, she also dropped a bomb by revealing Elom had allegedly admitted to going on the show to boost his business, exclaiming, “You can tell because of his TikToks!” And this isn’t the first time Kady has called out her costars, slamming Mitchel Taylor as “fake” while on Heat Dates.

With Elom concentrating on himself now, some fans are hoping Catherine will now reunite with her previous boo, Scott van-der-Sluis.

