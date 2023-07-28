Love Island’s Kady McDermott just exposed Mitch’s entire game plan

Love Island’s recently dumped Kady McDermott doesn’t believe all of the connections on the show are real. Now she is calling out Mitchel Taylor for being fake and exposing his game plan.

Love Island season 10 is coming to an end with only five couples remaining. The show has certainly seen its fair share of drama — from love triangles to heated rivalries, Love Island has it all.

And while fans guess which pair will take home first place, dumped contestant Kady McDermott has her own thoughts on who will be leaving next.

Spilling all the tea, Kady appeared on Heat Dates, where she slammed her fellow contestant Mitchel Taylor, exposing his game plan and calling him fake.

Kady’s takedown comes after Mitchel shocked viewers by calling his partner Ella Barnes “fake” only minutes after a compatibility vote was announced.

Many fans have theorized as to what Mitchel’s last-minute announcement means. The general consensus is that he “self-sabotaged” his place in the villa in hopes of reuniting with former flame Abi Moores.

Kady’s own theory isn’t all that different, in fact, she agreed that Mitchel’s announcement was self-sabotage.

Only she thinks it was because “He knows they’re all going to vote them as the least compatible so he’s throwing that madness out there, ‘Ella B’s fake’, to confirm the fact that he knows they’re already going anyway.”

ITV2 Fans expect Mitchel and Ella B will be eliminated during the next compatibility vote.

Not only that, but Kady has claimed that Mitchel is a “Love Island superfan.”

“He’s being smart [because] Mitch studied every series of Love Island,” Kady said. And she didn’t stop there, dropping another bomb by saying, “He even said to me he wants to be a memorable character.”

If it’s notoriety that he wants, then Mitchel has achieved that following his performance at the Grafties. He even earnt the nickname ‘Messy Mitch’ while on the show, and though the islanders and viewers alike may not be his biggest fan, he certainly cemented himself as a memorable contestant on the show.

Whether Mitchel is next to be dumped from the villa, fans will have to wait and see.