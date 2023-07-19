Is Love Island USA on Netflix?

The 5th season of Love Island USA is finally here. Fans are curious about where they can stream the reality dating series. Are the new episodes available on Netflix? We’ve got everything you need to know to tune in.

Love Island USA is back with a whole new set of islanders looking for love in the villa. This season will be taking place on the beautiful beaches of Fiji, with arguably the most stunning villa yet.

Article continues after ad

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland will be returning as a host, as will the show’s hilarious veteran narrator, Iain Stirling. And according to Sarah, this season is going to be one of the steamiest yet.

“We have a lot of twists, a lot of sexy, steamy things going on, [and] fun challenges on the beach,” she spilled to The Wrap. “Our first episode will be a special 90 minutes [and] I think people are going to lose their minds for this first episode.”

Article continues after ad

But fans are most eager to know where they can stream Love Island USA. Is the 5th season available on Netflix?

Where to stream Love Island USA

Fans of Love Island USA can enjoy the first two seasons of the show on Netflix.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, the new season will be streaming only on Peacock. It can be streamed in real-time when it premieres at 9 EDT.

The 5th season of Love Island USA is currently only available to view on Peacock. However, some of the previous seasons are available for streaming on Netflix (seasons 1-2) and Hulu (seasons 1-3.)

Article continues after ad

Love Island is currently the most streamed reality show on Peacock. Fans of the dating series who don’t have an account only have to pay $6 a month for a subscription to the streaming service.

Love Island audiences outside of the US will be able to stream the dating show via ExpressVPN. This allows viewers outside the country to create a peacock account.