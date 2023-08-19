Love Island USA bombshell rocks villa and it’s a familiar face for UK fans

Love Island’s Scott van-der-Sluis from Season 10 is already returning to dating shows. And he’s doing so in Love Island USA Season 5.

Scott has had quite the introduction to reality TV as one of the first bombshells to enter Love Island Season 10.

He instantly captured the heart of Catherine Abaje inside the villa. But, their on-screen relationship turned south when Casa Amor arrived. The couple split (or did they?), and they both eventually got dumped.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Scott seems like he’s not 100% closed off with anyone just yet. But he’s trying to fix that with his shocking new TV appearance.

Article continues after ad

Is Love Island’s Scott joining Love Island USA Season 5?

He’s now taking his search for love overseas in Love Island USA Season 5. Scott first made his appearance in an episode that aired on August 18.

“I’m Scott, I’m 22, and I’m from Wales in the UK. I was in Love Island UK. I didn’t find love, so I thought, ‘Why not take it international?” he said in the intro.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He was shown going on a private date with Kassy Castillo. The two seemed to hit it off completely, which might lead to him joining the competition.

Viewers will soon see what this surprising twist turns into. Maybe they will become the couple to beat?

Article continues after ad

Scott is the first person from Love Island Season 10 to be back on our screens already. And he is the only UK person featured in Season 5 of USA so far, aside from Maura Higgins.

Article continues after ad

Catherine hasn’t publicly responded to Scott’s debut on USA at the time of writing.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.