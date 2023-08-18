Love Island fans call Imani “calculated” after expressing interest in Bergie

Though Bergie is coupled up with Taylor S, bombshell Imani has shown interest in him, causing fans to think she’s playing him to win in the end.

Love Island bombshells have the capacity to shake up the entire show and alter the relationships in the villa — and that’s just what Imani has started doing.

Though Bergie is coupled up with Taylor S, who entered the villa during the Casa Amor split, Imani has stepped her game up and expressed interest in the Dairy Queen manager.

Article continues after ad

However, fans seem to think that Imani’s actions are not authentic, calling her “calculated,” as fans also believe that Bergie is a “guaranteed” ticket to the finals.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Bergie took to his confessional to say that nice guys, in fact, don’t finish last.

Bergie says he never thought he’d be in a “love triangle”

Though viewers voted for Bergie to go on a date with Imani when she first arrived at the villa earlier in Season 5, their chemistry wasn’t strong enough to hold at the time.

Bergie, having been able to meet Imani before the rest of the islanders, had the upper hand when it came to connecting with her, but seemingly fumbled the opportunity to get to know her, as he had feelings for Carmen.

Article continues after ad

Imani, however, did express to Bergie on their first date that she was into nerdy guys and wasn’t about the ‘bad’ boys. Bergie, being Imani’s type, was excited to hear this, but didn’t act on the chance to get to know her more.

Article continues after ad

Now that things between Bergie and Carmen have ended, Imani stepped up to shoot her shot with him, despite Bergie being coupled with Taylor S.

Instagram: loveislandusa Bergie and his couple’s partner Taylor S.

Imani didn’t just express her feelings to Bergie: She also made him pancakes with cookies and chocolate chips, as he’s usually the one to make them for everyone in the morning.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Could Imani actually like Bergie — or is she trying to win $100,000? Well, she did express to Bergie after pulling him for a chat that she was in fact still interested in him, saying, “Since, like, our first date and everything… I keep saying, like, anybody, any girl would love a man like Bergie — but, like, I didn’t say why Imani deserves a man like Bergie. And I’m a bit upset that I didn’t get to explore that more.”

Article continues after ad

Imani continued, “And I just wanted to put it out there and see how you feel.” Bergie then expressed that he was with Taylor S and didn’t want to go behind her back.

Article continues after ad

Bergie also thought Imani was pulling him to talk about Kyle, whom she is coupled up with at the moment, so he was taken aback and took to his confessional to say, “I never expected to be in a love triangle.”

Instagram: loveislandusa Imani expressed interest in Bergie despite being coupled up with Kyle.

Since seeing Episode 28 where Imani shared her true feelings for Bergie, Love Island fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts that Imani is only using Bergie to win the show.

Article continues after ad

One fan said Imani’s intentions seemed “extremely calculated,” while another agreed, saying, “So cringe… Ain’t no way she’s genuinely interested in Bergie and now she’s putting his and Taylor’s relationship in jeopardy — girl, bye.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan even thought that it was production’s doing, saying, “I feel like this was 100% a producer telling her to stir up some drama and pull Bergie for a chat to see what happens just to spice up the Episode.”

The next Episode of Love Island USA is set to air tonight, Friday, at 9 PM on Peacock where Imani, Bergie, and Taylor’s entanglement will continue to unfold. There will also be an elimination, where three more islanders will be left to pack their bags, as Hannah O was already eliminated in Episode 28.

Article continues after ad