Love Island stars leave villa “in tears” after dramatic dumping before finale

Love Island Season 10 fans and islanders are distraught after fan-favorite Scott and his partner Abi just got dumped from the villa.

Season 10 of Love Island UK has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since Day 1.

For starters, there was one of the most dramatic eliminations in the show’s history with Molly Marsh. And don’t get us started on the Movie Night that turned the tables.

All of the chaos from the past few weeks has come down to just a few islanders remaining. Only a handful of couples are going to be in the finale episode. But before that, one just got dumped from the villa.

Which couple just got dumped from Love Island Season 10?

In the July 26 episode, the results of the public voting led to three couples being voted as the least-compatible couples. And those were: Molly & Zachariah Nobles, Abi Moores and Scott Van-Der-Sluis, and Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor. The least compatible three led to only one being dumped from the villa.

The rest of the islanders were tasked with choosing which couple to choose. Ultimately, Lochan Nowacki spoke for the group and eliminated Scott and Abi.

Scott has been a strong fan favorite. Fans quickly took to social media to share that they were crying after he was dumped. Some are even blaming Abi for the couple being chosen.

But, always expect the unexpected. Who knows? Maybe another bombshell will make an appearance before the finale airs.

We are now down to four remaining couples. The only couples who have a chance of winning this season now are:

Sammy Root & Jess Harding

Mitch & Ella B.

Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde

Lochan & Whitney Adebayo

Zachariah & Molly

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.