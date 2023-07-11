Love Island Season 10 fans have changed their minds about Scott after Movie Night

Love Island fans are now admitting on social media that they were wrong about Scott, especially after the Movie Night drama.

Season 10’s bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis has not had the easiest experience in the villa.

The first girl that he coupled up with was Catherine Agbaje. While the two hit it off, the rest of the islanders and fans started to believe he was just using Catherine to stay in the competition.

After Scott dispelled the rumors in a confrontational firepit chat, the two seemed to be a shoo-in for the finale. That is until Casa Amor arrived.

While Scott stayed loyal when all of the new islanders came to stir up drama, Catherine had other plans. She ended up bringing Casa Boy Elom to the villa, leaving Scott single and shocked.

The Movie Night only made it worse. Scott had to sit and watch Catherine and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson get cozy with each other on the big screen in front of everyone.

What do fans think about Love Island’s Scott after Movie Night?

Because of Catherine’s unexpected recoupling, fans have taken to social media to share their changed minds about Scott.

Now, viewers are rooting for him to meet someone new. Some have even gone as far as calling him the fan-favorite islander of the season.

Even Catherine’s friends don’t approve of Catherine’s choices against Scott.

As of now, he has his eyes set on Abi Moores, who Mitch is currently in a relationship with. In the upcoming recoupling episode, viewers will see how this love triangle plays out and if anyone gets eliminated.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.