Who won Love Island UK Season 10? Winning Couple revealed

The results are in for the official winning couple of Love Island UK Season 10 – and fans are not too happy about it.

These past few weeks have been very entertaining for Love Island UK. From the messy Casa Amor to the jaw-dropping Movie Night, Season 10 has proved to be one of the best seasons we’ve had so far.

But, all of those moments have led to this final showdown. Four couples remained for the Season 10 finale after Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor were dumped right beforehand.

The couples entering the Love Island Season 10 finale were:

Sammy Root and Jess Harding

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas

Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

Love Island UK Season 10: Who is the winning couple?

The results of the finale are in. Who was the winning couple? How have fans reacted to the decision?

It was officially announced on July 31 that the couple who won Season 10 is Sammy and Jess.

Whitney & Lochlan were the runners-up, while Ty & Ella and Zachariah & Molly took third and fourth place, respectively.

As soon as the news broke, Love Island fans took to social media to share their reactions to the winners.

While viewers did like Sammy and Jess, most fans believe that Maya made a mistake when she announced the winners. Some are even accusing the show of being racist when making the decision. Love Island hasn’t responded to the accusations as of yet.

As the couples leave the villa, viewers will soon see if they will be able to maintain their relationships. Season 10’s Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson have already called it quits.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.