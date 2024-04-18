Love Island’s Zach Noble dragged for calling out girls for “wearing nothing” online

Zach decided to have an unprompted rant about how women portray themselves on the internet, and no, fans are not on his side.

The main reason why Zachariah Noble is relevant is through his first reality TV appearance in Season 10 of Love Island UK. While in the villa, he met Molly Marsh, and despite making it all the way to the finale, the couple soon split after a few months outside of the villa together.

Zach didn’t post any negative messages about Molly post-split, but it looks like now that has changed.

On April 17, Zach took to his Instagram story to roast influences, especially women for their portrayal of themselves on social media.

“People really out here selling themselves for some views/likes. Like it genuinely means something,” he put in the rant.

He continued by complaining that women are “wearing nothing” and that there’s “more to life then what we’re being fed every single day”.

On a completely unrelated note, his ex-Molly has been posting multiple pictures on social media in bikinis lately. Fans didn’t take his message lightly and were quick to point out the fact that this might be Zach (who they also called a “total loser” and “unhinged”)’s most ironic vent yet.

“He loves following them women who post “wearing nothing” though,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“He does know he’s chooses who he follows and his likes and activity dictate his algorithm? If that’s all he’s seeing it’s a him problem,” another person pointed out in the same thread.