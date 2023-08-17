Love Island fans think Destiny is done with Mike after shocking movie night revelations

Destiny and Mike may not have been coupled up before Casa Amor, but their connection was strong enough for fans to think that their relationship is over after shocking ‘movie night’ revelations.

Love Island USA has had some serious lies come to light lately, as the video sent to the girls in the Casa was full of shocking content about their partners in the villa.

Though Destiny was essentially single before the villa split into two living arrangements, she and bombshell Mike had some flirty encounters and conversations beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Luckily for Destiny, the video wasn’t the only way that the girls would find out about the lies, as ‘movie night’ in Episode 27 revealed even deeper what everyone has been up to on the down low.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Destiny may have seen something she didn’t like, causing her to question her chemistry with Mike.

Mike seems to think Destiny “doesn’t know what she wants”

Destiny and Mike have had clear chemistry on Season 5 of Love Island USA. But when Hannah O entered the villa, things sort of shifted.

Hannah O, having entered the villa while the girls were staying in Casa Amor, is Marco’s ex-girlfriend from before the show aired.

Article continues after ad

Marco told the guys that although he dated Hannah O, he was serious about his relationship with Hannah W. So, if any of the guys had interest in Hannah O, they could try it out, but just let him know first.

Mike then took his chances and courted Hannah O, asking her to share a bed together before the girls got back to the villa after the 13 bombshells arrived.

Article continues after ad

Though Destiny re-coupled with Zay in the latest elimination ceremony, she has shown interest in Mike both before and after Casa.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Destiny chose to re-couple with Zay before re-entering the villa after Casa Amor.

Mike, having told Leo that “Destiny doesn’t know what she wants,” still has the door open for her despite Destiny showing uncertainty.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, when the islanders had a ‘movie night,’ Destiny had a clear change of heart regarding Mike, as it was revealed that he and Hannah O hooked up in bed without anyone knowing.

Destiny then questioned Mike and Hannah O about why he kept that moment between them, causing a heated back-and-forth argument.

Article continues after ad

Since the intimate moment was revealed, fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts on if Destiny and Mike are over or not, with many thinking that Destiny is completely through with him.

Article continues after ad

One fan commented on their relationship, saying, “Destiny is done with him just like she was so done with Harrison. If Mike didn’t tell Destiny he was still wanting to get to know her, Destiny wouldn’t have reacted so much. Understand, she doesn’t want to be anyone’s sloppy seconds.”

Article continues after ad

Aother agreed, saying that they think Destiny will close the door between her and Mike. “I think Destiny wanted to prioritize her couple with Zay, but was leaning towards Mike.”

The fan continued, “After movie night and his omission about getting physical with Hannah O when she asked if he had fun in Casa, she sees their connection in a new light and might finally close the door on Mike.”

Article continues after ad

While another fan blatantly stated, “I can’t see Destiny taking Mike back… Mike is dead to her.”

Article continues after ad

Though Destiny and Mike created tension in the villa after the shocking ‘movie night’ leak, the two remain in the villa together. However, Episode 28 is due to air tonight in Peacock, where their saga will continue to unfold before another elimination.