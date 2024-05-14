Below Deck’s Paris reveals surprising connection to Below Deck Med star

Paris Field from Below Deck Season 11 shared that she has close ties to a cast member from Below Deck Mediterranean on Watch What Happens Live.

Stew Paris Field joined Below Deck Season 11 halfway through the charter season as Cat Baugh’s replacement, and she used to date deckhand Jake Foulger, who appeared on Season 9.

On the May 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paris revealed her surprising connection to another Below Deck star.

During the episode, two fans asked Paris her opinion on Below Deck Mediterranean stew Natalya Scudder bringing relationship drama on the boat since she knows her from living in Perth, Australia.

“Me and Natalya, we went to high school together. Yeah, we went to high school and she’s two years younger, so we were in the same homeroom,” Paris explained.

“And she would walk in, and she would have a top tied up, and she was just an absolute menace. And I was like, who is this girl? ‘Cause I was like older than her and she would sit at the back of the class and I’m like ‘B*tch, what are you doing?'”

The stew added that they ended up becoming really good friends, and Natalya is the one who got her into yachting.

Paris answered the fan question by saying that it’s normal for Natalya to mix her relationship drama with working on a boat.

Below Deck fans suspected that Paris and Natalya could be close friends when they engaged in a social media feud with Bosun Ben Willoughby on April 30.

The stews called Ben out for doing a poor job in his leadership role as a Bosun, and defended Season 11 star Barbie Pascual when she clapped back at him on Instagram.

Now that viewers are aware of Paris and Natalya’s friendship history, they might root for them to appear on a future Below Deck season together.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.