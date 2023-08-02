Love Island viewers slam ‘problematic’ double standard with Destiny & Anna kiss

Destiny on Love Island is being labeled “prudish” for not wanting to kiss fellow islander Anna, yet no one is holding any of the male contestants up to the same standard.

Destiny from Season 5 of Love Island USA has divided fans from the very beginning. While many fans are rooting for the 27-year-old to win Love Island and consider her a fan favorite, other viewers find Destiny too divisive for the dating series.

During Season 5 episode 12, the islanders got to bond with the new bombshells in the villa through a truth-or-dare challenge.

During the challenge, Harrison was dared to do a “three-way kiss” with two contestants of his choice. He ended up picking Destiny and Anna to share a three-way kiss with, yet Destiny was uncomfortable with this and voiced it. She then suggested Harrison kiss her first, and Anna right after.

While Harrison was kissing Destiny, Anna joined in on the kiss despite Destiny voicing that she didn’t want to do it that way. Some viewers were quick to label Destiny as a prude for not wanting to do the dare, but other fans are calling out this “problematic” notion.

Love Island fans call out that ‘problematic’ Destiny and Anna kiss

Many fans are defending Destiny for not wanting to engage in a three-way kiss with Harrison and Anna. Viewers are pointing out that Destiny has no obligation to kiss anyone she doesn’t feel comfortable with, even if it’s part of a dating show truth-or-dare challenge.

“People calling Destiny a prude for not wanting to kiss Anna, but wouldn’t say it if Harrison didn’t want to kiss Marco. It’s giving double standard,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “And that kiss that Anna forced in was sneaky, and without Destiny’s consent, because she didn’t want it. It’s not being prudish, it’s called boundaries.”

Another agreed, saying Destiny had every right to turn down the kiss.

“Exactly, it’s problematic,” they responded. “Just because they signed up to love island doesn’t mean they should do things to appease people even if it’s ‘just a game.’ People should kiss who they want to and not kiss who they don’t want to. Not just because some people want some girl-on-girl action for THEMSELVES.”

Anna has since bowed out from the villa after being unsuccessful in finding her match.

Stay tuned to Love Island USA to uncover Destiny’s fate on the hit dating series.