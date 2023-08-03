Can Love Island USA bombshells couple up? Re-coupling rules explained

Love Island USA fans are curious as to whether incoming bombshells are allowed to explore a romantic connection with one another inside the villa.

Love Island USA is excellent at providing all the drama necessary to stir up trouble in paradise. And what better way to stir the pot than to add a bunch of gorgeous new bombshells into the mix?

Just as couples are getting comfortable with each other in the villa, a new threat of pretty faces comes in to interfere with the pre-existing pairs.

But what happens if there’s a spark between the incoming bombshells? Are they allowed to test out their chemistry, or is the sole intention of the incoming islanders to interfere with the OGs?

What happens if incoming bombshells are into each other on Love Island USA?

Some eagle-eyed fans of Love Island have noticed a spark between the most recent incoming bombshells, Jonah and Emily. In fact, in episode 14 of the hit reality series, bombshell Kenzo asks newcomer Jonah if he’s still planning to pursue fellow bombshell Emily.

This got viewers wondering if the producers interfere with bombshell-on-bombshell romances.

“Are the bombshells told not to pursue one another?” One fan asked on the Love Island USA Reddit thread. “They always come in as friends only, and don’t even try to get to know each other romantically. Do the producers tell them they can’t? I’m curious.”

While the producers have yet to flat-out confirm the burning question about whether the incoming bombshells are allowed to couple up, judging by past bombshells on Love Island getting together, it is allowed.

In season 5 of Love Island UK, bombshell Francesca said that the producers don’t dictate who ends up with who. “They don’t really have much input at all,” the former bombshell told The Sun. “They just ask you how you are feeling, who you are interested in, ask if you want to talk to this person. It is solely your decision who you pick.”

With that in mind, time will tell whether Jonah will pursue his spark with Emily or stick with Destiny.

Catch all new episodes of Love Island USA only on Peacock.