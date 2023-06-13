Love Island bombshell Zachariah instantly bumps heads with co-stars and viewers

Zachariah from Love Island Season 10 is being called out on social media for his unexpected behavior.

Bombshells in Love Island are brought in specifically to cause drama and entertainment inside the villa, and Zachariah has been no exception to this rule.

As one of the first bombshells to enter Season 10, he definitely came in stirring the pot.

But, viewers have been quick to share that he is going about it in a very wrong way.

Why don’t fans like Love Island’s Zachariah?

When Zachariah first entered the villa, he immediately built a connection with Catherine, taking her away from Andre. The two decided to couple up with each other to see where their relationship takes them… that is, until the money challenge.

During the money challenge on June 11, the boys were asked to kiss one of the girls. It was presumed by fans that they would choose to kiss the girl they are currently coupled with.

To everyone’s surprise, Zachariah decided to kiss Molly instead of Catherine. And, even more surprisingly, Molly didn’t seem to mind it at all.

Not only did this make Catherine upset, but Mitchell, who was coupled up with Molly, was also taken aback by their choice.

The two boys end up having a very tense conversation, in which Mitchell even told Zachariah to not sit near him.

Fans have quickly taken to social media to share their distaste for Zachariah’s unexpected move. Even his famous sibling, Snoochie Shy, had something to say about the whole situation on Twitter.

As Season 10 continues, viewers will be able to see whether or not Catherine takes Zachariah back, or if he continues to pursue Molly instead.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.