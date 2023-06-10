Who is Love Island’s Zachariah? He has a famous sibling

Love Island’s Zachariah from Season 10 is not the only person in his family that is known for being on-screen.

As the first bombshell of Season 10, Zachariah has all eyes on him just by walking into the villa. Especially from the women.

Viewers are starting to look him up online and get to know him. And, a certain celebrity just helped out with this fan research.

A new social media post just revealed that the new reality TV star has a famous sibling.

Who is Love Island’s Zachariah related to?

On June 8, Snoochie Shy, known for starring in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! revealed on Instagram that she is related to Zachariah.

She captioned a photo of the two of them together and said, “WELL HERE WE GO. MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA !!! GO ZAC.”

Love Island viewers and Snoochie fans were quick to share their reactions to the reveal in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “This makes so much sense !! We rooting for him.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I thought …. I know this guy. Where do I know him from? Turns out I don’t know him, I’ve just seen him in your stories.”

As of episode 5, Zachariah is coupled up with Catherine, who was originally coupled up with André by fan choice. As Season 10 goes on, we’ll see how this relationship goes and whether or not he mentions his famous sibling on the show.

But, judging from the fact that he is removing evidence of him and Snoochie together, he might be trying to keep his family tree a secret.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.