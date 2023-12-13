Love Island Australia’s Tia Gregory deletes social media content after fan backlash

Tia Gregory is wiping everything about Love Island Australia Season 5 from her Instagram following her on-screen exit.

One of the many islanders in Love Island Australia Season 5 was Tia Gregory, who was one of the first to enter the villa. But after nearly two successful weeks inside the competition, she was dumped on Day 12 alongside Ryan Craig-Turner.

Viewers haven’t taken a liking to most of the female cast members, including Lucinda Stafford and Married at First Sight alum Kirra Schofield. Tia also fell under that category.

Following the backlash she received during Season 5, it may look like she regrets going on the show in the first place.

Do Love Island Australia Season 5 fans like Tia?

On December 11, a Love Island Australia viewer took to Reddit to share that Tia has now deleted everything related to the show from her social media.

While her Instagram account is still active, it only has pictures traveling with friends and swimsuit pics. She doesn’t even mention the reality TV series in the bio.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LoveIslandAus/comments/18g58dv/anyone_noticed_tias_instagram/

One fan wrote, “Not surprising. Her time on [Love Island] was a shocking disappointment. Her lack of empathy was truly uncomfortable to watch.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “It was so interesting to watch her slowly crash and burn. Like bro, you were in the driver’s seat. You did this.”

Only time will tell if Tia eventually decides to face the music and addresses all of the fan criticism for her on-screen behavior.

