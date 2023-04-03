Love Island Australia Season 5 is in the works, much to the excitement of fans who love the reality dating spin-off. Here’s everything we know about the next season of Love Island Australia so far.

Love Island is a hugely popular reality dating show that began in the UK, and has since gone on to spark several spin-offs in different countries around the world.

The show sees a group of singles enter a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love, with weeks of drama to keep fans entertained.

The Australian version of the show premiered its first season in 2018, and it has since gone on to have three more seasons, with a fifth in the works.

Here’s everything we know about Love Island Australia Season 5 so far.

Will there be a Season 5 of Love Island Australia?

It appears that a new season of Love Island Australia is in the works, as on March 31, the official Twitter account advertised applications for the show, writing: “Are you our next Islander? Find love on the ultimate dating experience.”

However, it’s clearly early stages, so not much is known about the new season just yet.

How to apply for Love Island Australia

If you want to apply to be on Love Island Australia, and you are aged between 18 and 35, you can do so through this online form.

You must make sure that you meet the listed eligibility requirements before applying, so make sure to check them before filling out your application.

When is Love Island Australia Season 5?

Currently, no official start date for Love Island Australia has been announced.

The three previous seasons began in October, so it could be that the next season will be on its way in October 2023, however, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

For more news and updates about Love Island, check out our page here.