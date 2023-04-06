Fans just spotted Love Is Blind’s Kwame on another reality tv show

Love Is Blind fans have discovered that Kwame’s appearance on the Netflix dating show isn’t the first time he’s searched for love on reality television.

Kwame Appiah has been a fan-favorite on Season 4 of Love Is Blind. He is currently engaged to Chelsea Griffin on the show, after being caught in a love triangle with ‘mean girl’ of the season Micah Lussier. Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Kwame and Chelsea recently got into an argument about his ex Micah. They appeared to be flirting with each other at Chelsea’s birthday party, even though Micah is engaged to Paul Peden. But, the couple has since worked it out.

Before he was happily engaged to Chelsea, he was still looking for love on television. A fan recently spotted Kwame on another Reality TV dating show.

What other show was Love Is Blind’s Kwame on?

While he wasn’t an official contestant on the season, fans instantly recognized Kwame from the first episode of Married At Fight Sight Season 10. The episode premiered back in 2020 and was the only episode he appeared in.

In the clip, Kwame is sitting down with the other hopeful singles. But, he wasn’t paired up with anyone and left after the first episode.

The video has gone viral and has nearly 1 million views on Twitter. Kwame has not responded to the clip yet.

A fan also pointed out under the video that both Married At First Sight and Love Is Blind are cast by the same production company, Kinetic Content.

This means that Kwame was most likely scouted after MAFS to join the cast of Love Is Blind, which started filming 2 years later.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.