Love Is Blind Season 5 teaser already spoils potential couple

The Season 5 teaser for Love Is Blind just gave fans insight into two new singles and their backstories.

One of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows, Love Is Blind, is officially coming back for a fifth season.

Based on Season 4, viewers can expect nothing but controversies, love triangles, and non-stop entertainment.

While no official casting announcements have been made, the streaming service did just share a teaser that will keep fans on their feet until the premiere.

Is there a Love Is Blind Season 5 teaser?

On June 18, Netflix shared a teaser of Season 5 on the show’s Instagram page.

While their names weren’t shared in the clip, fans of the series got introduced to the first two hopeful singles of the season.

Both seem to have an interesting past in their love lives and are wishing for a new start. The man revealed that he’s been engaged previously, and the woman shared that she has even been married in the past.

“I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven’t found the right person,” she said in the video.

The promo also revealed that Season 5 is coming to Netflix sometime in September.

While it was fan-spotted earlier this year that Season 4 was filming a Love Is Blind: After The Altar segment, there have been no updates as to when that will be released.

There also hasn’t been an update on the hosts for the new season. After a controversial reunion for Season 4, fans rallied for Vanessa and Nick Lachey to be removed as the show’s hosts. Many campaigned for Season 1’s Lauren and Cameron Hamilton to take their place. However, Netflix has yet to publicly announce any changes.

