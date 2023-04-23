Love Is Blind’s Marshall Glaze issues apology for past controversial tweets
Old tweets from Love Is Blind’s Marshall Glaze were just exposed and fans are not happy.
Marshall Glaze was one of the fan-favorite contestants in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Even though he didn’t find true love on the show, he did gain a large following on social media across all platforms.
But, in light of past tweets that were recently exposed, his fanbase is now questioning if he hasn’t been showing his true colors this whole time.
Did Marshall from Love Is Blind post offensive tweets?
Fans were outraged to see resurfaced tweets from Marshall, specifically being offensive toward Black women.
https://t.co/qT2KjSsMV9 pic.twitter.com/EAzd4seaUG— Fọlátiana (@christianacici) April 20, 2023
Because the tweets were made back in 2011, Love Is Blind viewers are upset that it took him this long to address his past comments. In fact, some are now taking back the empathy they had for Marshall after his ex-fiance Jackie Bonds left him for Josh Demas.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
So now Marshall’s old tweets popped up maybe he got what he deserved #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/1QI0tPxHlF— nkemji (IM era👩🏾⚕️🩺)🖤🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) April 21, 2023
Yesterday, he returned to Twitter to post a formal apology for his past tweets and asked his fans to forgive him. The post included a video of him apologizing to specific members of his family. It has nearly half a million views.
I take full accountability for those tweets I sent years ago. I apologize. I pray for forgiveness so that we all can move forward as a unit in a world that is determined to divide us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IlwmCCzS6K— Marshall Glaze (@marshalltglaze) April 22, 2023
He wrote, “I take full accountability for those tweets I sent years ago. I apologize. I pray for forgiveness so that we all can move forward as a unit in a world that is determined to divide us.”
Before posting the apology, he said that he wasn’t going to post one in the first place in an effort for his actions to do the talking.
One more thing and I’m logging out for the evening:My apology to Black women is how I treat every single Black woman I encounter in my life. With respect and love. Words mean a lot but actions mean more.— Marshall Glaze (@marshalltglaze) April 21, 2023
None of the Season 4 Love Is Blind cast have publicly responded to Marshall’s backlash. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.