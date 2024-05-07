Love Is Blind star reveals she lives “right next door” to her Season 6 ex

Chelsea and Jimmy may not be in a romantic relationship together after Love Is Blind, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t around each other all the time.

One couple that went on an emotional rollercoaster on Love Is Blind Season 6 was none other than Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell.

The two had a strong connection in the pods, but soon after they tried to carry on their engagement in the real world, the couple quickly fell apart. They didn’t make it to their wedding ceremony after calling off their engagement and parting ways.

The two did attempt to give their relationship another go after the fact, but that also fell through the cracks. Even though Chelsea has revealed that she’s back into the dating game, it doesn’t mean that Jimmy isn’t still close to her heart. Well, more like her home.

Netflix Chelsea and Jimmy on Lov Is Blind Season 6

On May 2, Chelsea spoke with Life & Style and explained that she and Jimmy are closer than most fans would think.

“We are neighbors, which is so silly. We live right next to each other, which is crazy. He’ll call me and be like, ‘Do you want to go on a walk?’ I’m like, ‘Leave me alone,’ she explained to the outlet.

The reality TV star also explained that there have been times when they rely on each other for advice in their personal lives.

Needless to say, trying to explain to her future boyfriend why her former fiance lives a few steps away from her will definitely be an interesting moment when the time comes.