Love Is Blind fan spots Marshall filming Love Is Blind: After The Altar with new girl

It seems like Marshall from Love Is Blind Season 4 has a new woman in his life.

Marshall Glaze has had quite the rollercoaster in his quest for love. While he did get engaged during Season 4 of Love Is Blind, his fiance left him for another contestant.

After this unexpected twist, Marshall still remained a fan-favorite of the season and gained a large following on social media.

A recent video taken by a fan seems to confirm that not only is Marshall over his relationship with Jackie Bonds, but he might have a new partner of his own.

Is Marshall from Love Is Blind Season 4 dating?

Yesterday, a fan shared a clip on Tik Tok of the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast filming the post-series, Love Is Blind: After The Altar.

Marshall is seen in the video spending time with fellow fan-favorites, Tiffany and Brett Brown, who got married in the finale episode of the season.

Fans were quick to point out that Marshall had his arm wrapped around a girl that isn’t a part of the cast, and that the two seemed to be very close. The video has since gone viral, garnering nearly half a million views.

One fan took to the comments and wrote, “I’m glad he found someone. She looks like she really likes him.”

Others are a little confused as to why the filming for Love Is Blind: After The Altar is taking place so quickly.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Why film anything for after the altar a week after the live reunion? We already know their current status for now. Netflix is dumb.”

None of the viewers were able to identify who the mystery woman in the video was. Marshall has not publicly responded to the dating rumors.

This isn’t the first time he has been the center of attention recently. A few days ago, the reality TV star received controversy after fans exposed his past offensive tweets, for which he issued a public apology.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.