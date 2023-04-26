Love Is Blind fans lobby for Season 1’s Cameron & Lauren to take over as hosts
As Love Is Blind hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey are under fire, fans have come up with their own ideal replacements.
Vanessa and Nick Lachey have been the hosts of Love Is Blind since its premiere season back in 2020. 4 seasons later, fans of the series are starting to consider if they are the right fit for the job.
At the Season 4 reunion, Vanessa Lachey got scrutinized by the viewers for her inappropriate questions toward the cast.
Because of this, fans have started a petition for both Vanessa and Nick to be replaced from the show. The petition currently has over 30,000 signatures.
Though Netflix has not confirmed whether or not they are letting the hosts go, fans have already started campaigning for their replacements.
Who do fans want to be the new Love Is Blind hosts?
Fans have been taking to social media to share that they want Cameron and Lauren Hamilton to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind.
I want Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Nick is just irrelevant to me tbh 🤷♀️#LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/lwp2OxFVmc— ILickedAllTheCornedBeef&Cabbage (@taylorjune_) April 17, 2023
Lauren and Cameron would be far better hosts of Love is Blind. They’ve experienced the show, and can have true empathy/compassion for all cast members. Vanessa needs to stop forcing her opinions on viewers and let them think for themselves. #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/ukMWOG3AY6— jess 🌷 (@JayyDee94) April 18, 2023
Lauren and Cameron have been a fan-favorite couple since they got married in Season 1 of Love Is Blind. Their relationship is still going strong after saying ‘I Do’ back in 2018. Fans think that they are a perfect fit to mentor the upcoming contestants.
In fact, Lauren is currently co-hosting a Netflix podcast called We Have The Receipts, where she discusses Netflix reality tv shows. The podcast has had Season 4’s Bliss and Irina as guests.
Cameron and Lauren haven’t publicly responded to the idea of becoming the new hosts. But Season 5 of Love Is Blind has already been confirmed and is expected to start filming this year.
To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.